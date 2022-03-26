Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,786. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

