AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0318 on Major Exchanges

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and $457,542.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

