Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Anthem stock opened at $480.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

