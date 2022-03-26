Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $480.76 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.05 and a 52-week high of $485.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.18.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

