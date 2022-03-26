Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM opened at $480.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.18. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

