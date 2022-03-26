Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

