Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.20 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.