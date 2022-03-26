Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce $9.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $10.26 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $11.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,183. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

