Arbor Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.