Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.16) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 799.98 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.67). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 915.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 888.17. The company has a market capitalization of £150.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.