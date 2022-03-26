ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($43.10).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($33.80).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.