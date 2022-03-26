Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Shares of ARBK opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.