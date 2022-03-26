Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.
Shares of ARBK opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
