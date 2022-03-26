ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2,537,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,748 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $64.51. 22,178,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,652,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

