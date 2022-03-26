Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $22.35.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants makes up approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.