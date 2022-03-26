Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,297 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $167,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.82. 40,011,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,884,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

