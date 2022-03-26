Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.