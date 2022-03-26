Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $212.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,742. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

