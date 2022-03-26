Automata Network (ATA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.51 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $73.47 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07024395 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,646.49 or 0.99857899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.