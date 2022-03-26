Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $916,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,380.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

