Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,616 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,940,000 after purchasing an additional 111,049 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

