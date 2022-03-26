Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $195.83 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $176.31 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $195.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.