Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Down 95.1% in March

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYLA opened at $4.11 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

