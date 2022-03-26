Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Posts Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.53% and a negative net margin of 1,232.95%.
AYRO opened at $1.37 on Friday. Ayro has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ayro by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at $419,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at $4,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ayro by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
