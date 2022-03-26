Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Posts Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.53% and a negative net margin of 1,232.95%.

AYRO opened at $1.37 on Friday. Ayro has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Get Ayro alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ayro by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at $419,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at $4,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ayro by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.