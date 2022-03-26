B. Riley Cuts GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target to $10.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of GAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

GAN stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. GAN has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

