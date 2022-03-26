Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $25,543,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.