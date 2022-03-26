Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $58.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

