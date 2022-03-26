Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:BTN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $58.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.
