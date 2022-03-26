Banano Hits Market Cap of $14.75 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. Banano has a total market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $73,972.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,641,169 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

