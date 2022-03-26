Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $107.65 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

