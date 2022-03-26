Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,055,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

