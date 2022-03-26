BASIC (BASIC) Trading Up 9% This Week

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $34.17 million and approximately $341,415.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00035831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00112188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

