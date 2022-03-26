Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.40 ($112.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.89 ($85.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

