BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $314.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.51.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

