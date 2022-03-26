Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $354,042.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.07 or 0.07014155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,420.16 or 1.00148812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043511 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

