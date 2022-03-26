Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 5,396 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 145,232.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. 3,888,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,591. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

