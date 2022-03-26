Berenberg Bank Lowers Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 295

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 295 ($3.88) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.12) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.67) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 367.17 ($4.83).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

LON KGF opened at GBX 264.30 ($3.48) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 326.55.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.