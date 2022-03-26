Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSPK stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Bespoke Extracts has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Bespoke Extracts alerts:

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.