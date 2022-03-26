BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,364.29 ($31.13).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,839.50 ($37.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,539.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,222.82. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £143.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

