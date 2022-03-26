BiFi Hits Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $84,448.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00194105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00028979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00420060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

