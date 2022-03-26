Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $793,811.20 and $409.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.