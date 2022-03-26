Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 256,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,607,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $748.80 million and a P/E ratio of -373.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.
Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.