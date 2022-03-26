Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 256,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,607,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $748.80 million and a P/E ratio of -373.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 6,206.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

