Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $492,085.33 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $492,085.33 and approximately $22,043.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.19 or 0.07054432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.98 or 0.99833573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,826,755 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.