Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

