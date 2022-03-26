Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.30.
NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $29.02.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.