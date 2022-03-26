BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $930.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $741.04 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $759.93 and a 200-day moving average of $853.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

