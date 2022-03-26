Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:MYC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (Get Rating)
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.
