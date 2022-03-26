Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:MYC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

