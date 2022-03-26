BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BST stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.