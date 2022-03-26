Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 274,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,863. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -0.21.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

