Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Blucora worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Blucora during the third quarter worth $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blucora by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Blucora by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Blucora stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.50 million, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

