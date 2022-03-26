Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 2,030.0% in March

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 2,030.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BLSP stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Blue Sphere (Get Rating)
