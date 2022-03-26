BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $21.30 on Friday, reaching $266.75. 1,224,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.77 and a 200-day moving average of $536.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.