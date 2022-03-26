BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.36.

BWA stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

